By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A winter storm moves in tonight. It’ll bring fluffy/powdery widespread snow tonight through tomorrow evening. Travel will become difficult with slippery roads and limited visibility from blowing snow. We’re expecting northeasterly winds to gust around 30-35mph. Snow amounts will range a foot for most of the U.P. with the higher elevations of Marquette county ranging 16-18″. The main swath of snow clears tomorrow afternoon. Then, lake effect snow continues in the north through Friday morning. We’ll have some light snow early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is looking a bit quieter.

Today: Light morning snow with some lake effect snow in the north

>Highs: Upper teens west, upper teens-low 20s central, low 20s east

Tonight: Widespread accumulating snow

>Lows: Teens

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and breezy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Friday: Lingering lake-effect snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Saturday: Morning light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Becoming sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Morning lake effect snow showers north

>Highs: Mid 20s

