Visit Keweenaw teams up with Leave No Trace to encourage responsible recreation in the Keweenaw

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Aiming to better prepare visitors for journeying into and preserving the Keweenaw, Visit Keweenaw has entered into a partnership with the conservation organization, Leave No Trace (LNT).

“We, as a destination marketing organization, are always trying to help our visitors learn a little bit more about the Keweenaw and do a little bit better job of planning for their visits,” said Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett. “For us, this an opportunity to work with an organization that’s really dedicated to making sure our special places are preserved.”

LNT utilizes seven principles to advise both visitors and residents on how to enjoy and preserve natural areas.

These include proper planning, waste disposal and respecting wildlife.

Under the partnership, LNT will review Visit Keweenaw’s marketing material and suggest improvements.

This will also allow Visit Keweenaw to create outreach and education materials tailored for the Keweenaw.

“They’ll review our website, they’ll take a look at our social media channels, they’ll review visitors guides,” continued Barnett. “And they’ll say, ‘You guys could be doing a better job of communicating these seven principles by taking steps A, B, and C.’”

Visit Keweenaw is not the only U.P destination marketing group to partner with LNT.

For nearly a year, a coalition of Marquette County groups called Respect Marquette has used LNT’s principles to tailor-make informative materials for visitors. Members include establishments such as the county visitor’s bureau, Travel Marquette.

“We have been working through all of those,” said Travel Marquette CEO Susan Estler. “We’ve made videos that are little snippets that people can use on their website, and we’ve done posts for them as well. All of it has been included and rolled into Respect Marquette, but certainly, Leave No Trace is a very important part of that.”

Visit Keweenaw encourages the community to send in additional feedback so it can continue to improve in ways like this.

For more information about LNT, check out its website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.