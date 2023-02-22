Third Coast Pizzeria to sponsor a benefit for the family of Carson Needham

(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in downtown Marquette will be sponsoring a memorial benefit for the family of Carson Needham, a Northern Michigan University student who died in a downstate crash Sunday evening.

Needham had been employed with Third Coast Pizzeria for the past year. On Friday, the restaurant will donate 20 percent of all daily sales to the Needham family to assist with funeral costs.

The fundraiser will run from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

(WLUC)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Generic photo of ice rescue
2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week

Latest News

Feeding America to hold event in Marquette County Wednesday
Ironwood screen.
Historic Ironwood Theatre highlights newest additions
Higher love gear.
Higher Love celebrates one year of business in Ironwood
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Contract for Delta County Board of Commissioners interim administrator in the works