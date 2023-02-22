Third Coast Pizzeria to sponsor a benefit for the family of Carson Needham

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in downtown Marquette will be sponsoring a memorial benefit for the family of Carson Needham, a Northern Michigan University student who died in a downstate crash Sunday evening.

Needham had been employed with Third Coast Pizzeria for the past year. On Friday, the restaurant will donate 20 percent of all daily sales to the Needham family to assist with funeral costs.

The fundraiser will run from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

(WLUC)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.