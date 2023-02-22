Superior Maker Fest happening in Houghton for first time

The theme of the event, put on Superior Fab Lab, is “The Elements of Making”
Superior Fab Lab's new event, Superior Maker Fest, is bringing makers of all levels together, providing an opportunity to learn and grow
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In just a few weeks an event happening for the first time will bring together makers of all degrees - from hobbyists to entrepreneurs. Superior Fab Lab is hosting their first ever Superior Maker Fest at Houghton High School on March 18 from noon to 5:00pm.

Organizers say the event will highlight makers in the community, their invention and creations.

This year’s theme is “The Elements of Making,” focusing on innovations built from wood, metal, plastic, textiles and electronics.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson learned more about what the event will entail and how you can get involved.

For more information, click here

