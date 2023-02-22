Superior Maker Fest happening in Houghton for first time

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In just a few weeks an event happening for the first time will bring together makers of all degrees - from hobbyists to entrepreneurs. Superior Fab Lab is hosting their first ever Superior Maker Fest at Houghton High School on March 18 from noon to 5:00pm.

Organizers say the event will highlight makers in the community, their invention and creations.

This year’s theme is “The Elements of Making,” focusing on innovations built from wood, metal, plastic, textiles and electronics.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson learned more about what the event will entail and how you can get involved.

