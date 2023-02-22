Scholarship scams target students looking for financial help

Expert says fraudsters target young people with clean credit records
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - SallieMae.com reported in the academic year 2021-2022, 60% of students used scholarships. While this amount can be a lifeline for students and families, consumer experts warned about the dangers of scholarship scams when applying.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) said students are a prime target for fraudsters because, since most applicants are in their late teens, they have a very clean credit history.

The BBB has many tips to help avoid these scams:

  • Research and verify before responding to unsolicited emails from schools or guidance counselors
  • Don’t be afraid to call an organization directly to make sure an offer or application is legitimate
  • Work directly with your school counselor or a college financial aid office
  • Be very wary of any promise of fund from a scholarship to which you didn’t apply
  • Avoid high pressure tactics to act or pay now

McGovern advised students and parent to explore options. While some legitimate companies do charge for locating scholarship opportunities, she noted free resources are available all over the country.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also warns against scholarship scams. They shared several tops red flags for potential scams:

  • Any organization offering a guarantee on a scholarship application
  • Being asked to provide account numbers to hold a scholarship
  • Claims that you cannot get their information anywhere else

The US Department of Education(DOE) has free, comprehensive resources for anyone looking for scholarships and financial aid.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Generic photo of ice rescue
Update: Names released of two men who fell through ice on Keweenaw Bay
winter storm
A winter storm moves in tonight

Latest News

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year
A snow storm is on its way to the U.P.
Marquette City Police Department warns drivers to slow down in ice and snow
The money from this fundraiser will go to Carson Needham's family.
Marquette, NMU community responds to death of student killed in car crash
Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco are now banned on all PWPL property
Peter White Public Library now drug, alcohol, and tobacco free
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine