Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Generic photo of ice rescue
2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week

Latest News

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted
Ironwood screen.
Historic Ironwood Theatre highlights newest additions
Higher love gear.
Higher Love celebrates one year of business in Ironwood