Peter White Public Library now drug, alcohol, and tobacco free

Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco are now banned on all PWPL property
Drugs, alcohol, and tobacco are now banned on all PWPL property(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is now drug, alcohol, and tobacco free.

The library’s Board of Trustees passed a policy on Tuesday that made it against library rules to smoke, vape, or be intoxicated on library property. According to the Board, the policy is designed to ensure that the library grounds are safe and healthy for everyone who visits.

The library says that people would ignore the designated smoking section to smoke right outside the front door.

“Over the last couple months we’ve had a lot of patron complaints about people standing right outside the door smoking,” said Andrea Ingmire, PWPL director. “Our staff has been working really hard to try and keep that from happening, but we obviously can’t be standing at the doors all day to address any situations that might pop up.”

The policy went into effect immediately after being passed.

