Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center to welcome new director Monday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - John Shealey, DBA, MBA, MHA, will join the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center staff next week as its new director.

Acting director Christine Kleckner, MBA, RD, said the VA is proud of its continued success in 2022, where the hospital received a National Patient Experience Award for the 4th consecutive year, with nearly 94 percent of more than 4,000 responding veterans in a survey said they trust the care they receive at the VA.

Since 2011, Kleckner said the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been ranked in the top five out of more than 140 medical centers across the country.

Kleckner also said the VA also expanded its caregiver support program and the passing of the PACT Act in August helped expand care. The interim director says Dr. Shealey is ready to hit the ground running upon arrival in Iron Mountain and build on the success in 2023.

“Dr. Shealey, an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, has over 20 years of healthcare experience in both the VA and private sector. He previously served as the chief executive officer at UnityPoint Health, Lucas County Health Center in Indiana,” Kleckner said.

Kleckner will return to her previous role at the VA in Madison, and the first day for Shealey will be Monday. Kleckner said coming in 2023 will be the implementation of the new Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM).

“The new Electronic Health Records connects VA medical centers and clinics with the Department of Defense and U.S. Coast Guard. It connects us with over 60,000 community care partners through a joint health information exchange,” Kleckner said.

Kleckner said this new system will allow providers to access patient data quickly and securely from participating partners. Staff will be trained on the system in 2023, with the hope it will go into service in 2024.

