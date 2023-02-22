Northern Michigan University renovates 40-year-old studio

WNMU-TV Public Eye News has a rich history of producing the student-run show
According to WNMU general manager the studio was built in the 70s and hasn’t gone through a major renovation since it’s conception.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s (NMU’s) Public Eye News has updated its 40-year-old studio.

The plan to build a new WNMU-TV studio originated last March. WNMU-TV General Manager Patrick Lakenen said the studio was built in the ‘70s and hasn’t gone through a major renovation since.

Lakenen added that it is important for the students to learn on more modern equipment.

“The students have this opportunity to work with new equipment, modern equipment and working in a facility that’s going to give them professional experience so that they’re prepared when they complete the program,” said Lakenen.

Public Eye News is a completely student-run newscast.

According to Public Eye News Series Producer Andrew Hoover, the new set gives Public Eye News a better ability to do the news.

“There’s a lot more opportunity that we have here on the new set,” said Andrew Hoover, Public Eye News series producer. “A lot more creative expression we can do, and just a lot more potential for all sorts of new and interesting ways we can deliver the news.”

The students have a 4:00 p.m. broadcast every weekday.

