NMU bringing reimagined biblical characters to life with production of ‘Salome’

One-act tragic drama Salome hits the Panowski Black Box Theatre February 24-25 and March 1-4
Maya Moreau performs as Salome in NMU's production of Salome.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the spotlight is on at Northern Michigan University’s Panowski Black Box Theatre.

‘Salome’, written by Oscar Wilde, is a one-act tragic drama with depictions of certain biblical characters.

Though the play was written in the 1890s, Director David Wood tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that the show’s themes will feel familiar.

Being in the small Black Box Theatre, audience members will feel immersed in the storyline.

Watch below for what to expect from the one-hour production.

'Salome' is a one-act tragic drama that reimagines the biblical story of Salome, written by Oscar Wilde. TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Director David Wood.

Salome hits the Black Box Theatre on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. The show will also run February 25 and March 1-4 at 7:30, with a Theatre for All performance at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

You can watch a sneak peek from a scene below.

Take a sneak peek at NMU's production of 'Salome'.

You can purchase tickets for Salome at tickets.nmu.edu.

