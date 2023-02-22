NMU bringing reimagined biblical characters to life with production of ‘Salome’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, the spotlight is on at Northern Michigan University’s Panowski Black Box Theatre.

‘Salome’, written by Oscar Wilde, is a one-act tragic drama with depictions of certain biblical characters.

Though the play was written in the 1890s, Director David Wood tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that the show’s themes will feel familiar.

Being in the small Black Box Theatre, audience members will feel immersed in the storyline.

Watch below for what to expect from the one-hour production.

Salome hits the Black Box Theatre on Friday, February 24 at 7:30 p.m. The show will also run February 25 and March 1-4 at 7:30, with a Theatre for All performance at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

You can watch a sneak peek from a scene below.

You can purchase tickets for Salome at tickets.nmu.edu.

