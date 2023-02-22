Moderate to heavy snow, potential whiteout conditions through end of Thursday

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A winter storm moves in tonight. It’ll bring fluffy/powdery widespread snow tonight through tomorrow evening. Travel will become difficult with slippery roads and limited visibility from blowing snow. We’re expecting northeasterly winds to gust around 30-35mph. Snow amounts will range a foot for most of the U.P. with the higher elevations of Marquette county ranging 16-18″. The main swath of snow clears tomorrow afternoon. Then, lake effect snow continues in the north through Friday morning. We’ll have some light snow early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is looking a bit quieter.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow spreading overnight from north to south; blustery

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light to moderate showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south

>Highs: 30

Tuesday, Feb. 28th: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday, March 1st: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

