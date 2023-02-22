Moderate to heavy snow, potential whiteout conditions through end of Thursday

NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Friday for some as a series of winter systems storm through Upper Michigan.
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Friday for some as a series of winter systems...
NWS winter weather alerts in effect through early Friday for some as a series of winter systems storm through Upper Michigan.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Closures: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/closings/

A winter storm moves in tonight. It’ll bring fluffy/powdery widespread snow tonight through tomorrow evening. Travel will become difficult with slippery roads and limited visibility from blowing snow. We’re expecting northeasterly winds to gust around 30-35mph. Snow amounts will range a foot for most of the U.P. with the higher elevations of Marquette county ranging 16-18″. The main swath of snow clears tomorrow afternoon. Then, lake effect snow continues in the north through Friday morning. We’ll have some light snow early Saturday morning. Otherwise, the weekend is looking a bit quieter.

Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow spreading overnight from north to south; blustery

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light to moderate showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north; seasonably mild

>Highs: 30

Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south

>Highs: 30

Tuesday, Feb. 28th: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

Wednesday, March 1st: Partly cloudy early then increasing clouds late with scattered snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Generic photo of ice rescue
Update: Names released of two men who fell through ice on Keweenaw Bay
winter storm
A winter storm moves in tonight

Latest News

winter storm
A winter storm moves in tonight
winter storm
Winter storm on the way
Light to moderate snow before heavier round later Wednesday
Winter weather alerts take effect Wednesday evening -- incoming storm capable of producing a...
Light to moderate snow before heavier round later Wednesday