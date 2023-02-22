Marquette, NMU community responds to death of student killed in car crash

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Third Coast Pizzeria in Marquette lost one of their own over the weekend. 21-year-old Carson Needham worked at the restaurant for over a year.

The sophomore at Northern Michigan University died in a car crash on February 19. The restaurant is holding a fundraiser for his family Friday, Feb. 24. The money raised will go towards the funeral of Needham, who also lived in the apartment above the pizzeria.

“Carson has worked for us for about a year and a half,” Third Coast Pizzeria Owner Bryan French said. “He was a beloved member of the staff and a great teammate, he made a lot of friends, he touched a lot of lives while he worked here.”

French said they wanted to help the family in any way they could. “We’ve decided to do a full day of benefit for Carson and 20% of our gross sales will be donated to the family,” French said.

Head of the Department of Music at NMU Mark Flaherty said Carson was someone always looking to help others

“He really moved mountains to move his work schedule around and try to be there for the band,” Flaherty said. “To make things work so that we would have a consistent drummer over the course of the semester. I think that’s a good example of the kind of person he was, he really was looking to try to see what he could do to help.”

Assistant Professor of NMU’s Department of Communication Sara Potter described Carson as a gem to have in her class.

“Meeting with him outside of class and talking about his ALICE training and his passion for that,” Potter said. “And how easy he was to talk to, we loved him very deeply on campus, I know that his peers did too, I did as well, and he will be very much missed.”

The fundraiser for Carson will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Third Coast Pizzeria and anyone who wants to support Carson’s family is welcome.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.