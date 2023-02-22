Marquette City Police Department warns drivers to slow down in ice and snow

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A winter storm is on its way to the U.P., and the Marquette City Police Department has some tips to stay safe in the snow.

The department says that the best way to protect yourself is to avoid driving. Pick up any supplies you may need before the storm and shelter in place until the storm is over. Also make sure you have removed snow from your walkways and driveways.

If you do have to drive during the storm, the Marquette City Police Department has some tips to stay safe.

“In the event that you do need to drive, make sure you leave extra time,” said Rob Hanson, Marquette City Police Department lieutenant. “Leave early. Make sure your vehicle is brushed off. That includes your windshield, side windows, rear window, and headlights and taillights. Just use extra caution.”

Per Michigan law, motorists must drive within their boundaries and leave enough space between vehicles.

