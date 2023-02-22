Ishpeming coffee company location celebrates one year anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome’s Ishpeming location is celebrating one year of business on Wednesday.

In their first year of business, the Velodrome Coffee Company Ishpeming location has been active in the community. It’s participated in the Marji Gesick and Polar Roll bike races. Velodrome Co-Founder Brice Sturmer said there has been growth at his west-end shop. He said it’s exciting to be a part of the Ishpeming community.

“We’ve had tremendous community support, we’ve gotten to meet so many awesome people and our staff has really been doing some great work here, meeting a lot of wonderful customers. So we feel like this is just our new home,” Sturmer said.

The City of Ishpeming itself has also seen businesses like Doozers and HOTplate move in. The Greater Ishpeming and Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) said there has been a steady growth of business partners.

“That’s what our organization is about it’s about growth and business development. Our primary focus is on membership. So by having new members come into the area and adding to the growth of the economy, it makes us a much more successful organization,” Bob Hendrickson Executive Director of the GINCC said.

Hendrickson said for those who have recently joined can expect support from the GINCC.

“We’re a supporting organization for businesses and a lot of this is giving additional publicity to the businesses. Like hosting social networking events such as business after-hours or open houses,” Hendrickson said.

Sturmer said his business is looking forward to getting active during the warmer months.

“So this summer in Ishpeming is to be a really fun time, we’ve got the bike shop on one side of us, we’ve got cannabis on the other side of us, and a number of other really amazing businesses,” Sturmer said.

Sturmer said customers can also expect more food items in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.