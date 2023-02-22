Historic Ironwood Theatre highlights newest additions

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood Theatre on East Aurora Steet has been a staple in the Ironwood community since it opened in 1928.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ironwood Theatre took advantage of its downtime to add much-needed renovations. Operations Manager Bruce Greenhill stated that the community helped replace things like a 70-year-old movie screen in 2021.

“It was quite damaged, so we put a Brand-new screen in and got a new projector from a few grants,” said Greenhill. “Basically, with the number of community donations, we were able to afford a new screen and we are blessed to have the support of so many people in this area.”

Greenhill said the theatre also received a new sound system that was founded by a grant from the Michigan Arts and Culture Console.

“$70,000 is what we spent on that sound system and that coupled with the new projector and the new screen,” said Greenhill. “The movie experience really is something pretty special now.”

Ironwood Theatre President Zona Wick said the theatre belongs to the Ironwood community. She added that what they say or want is something the staff takes very seriously.

“We try to listen when the community asks us for certain entertainment some local entertainment,” said Wick. “Some regional some national, and international entertainment. We do like to listen to them, and the community really asked for movies and so it has been a very positive response.”

Wick said without this theatre, people in the area would have to drive an hour just to see a movie. She added that these additions help the much-needed theatre thrive.

The theatre has also started showing regular movies and it wants everyone to know it is open for business.

Both Wick and Greenhill said they want to thank the entire community for the donations.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.