Higher Love celebrates one year of existence

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Higher Love cannabis store in Ironwood celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday.

The store had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize all the staff’s hard work. It also had a sale where everything was 20% off. The store will have deals continuing for the rest of this week.

Staff stated that when they first opened Higher Love a year ago, the store got busy very fast. Director of Special Operations Trisha Anderson said the community support so far has been amazing.

“It’s been an amazing year we’ve had so much support from the community, and it has been an absolute ride,” said Anderson. “We have been So busy, and I can’t thank the staff more for doing everything that they do every day, and the community has been so supportive of us.”

If you are interested in visiting Higher Love, the recreational cannabis dispensary welcomes those ages 21 and up.

The store asks that you bring your valid government-issued photo ID when you come in.

