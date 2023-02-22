Higher Love celebrates one year of existence

Higher love gear.
Higher love gear.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Higher Love cannabis store in Ironwood celebrated its one-year anniversary on Tuesday.

The store had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize all the staff’s hard work. It also had a sale where everything was 20% off. The store will have deals continuing for the rest of this week.

Staff stated that when they first opened Higher Love a year ago, the store got busy very fast. Director of Special Operations Trisha Anderson said the community support so far has been amazing.

“It’s been an amazing year we’ve had so much support from the community, and it has been an absolute ride,” said Anderson. “We have been So busy, and I can’t thank the staff more for doing everything that they do every day, and the community has been so supportive of us.”

If you are interested in visiting Higher Love, the recreational cannabis dispensary welcomes those ages 21 and up.

The store asks that you bring your valid government-issued photo ID when you come in.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week
Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5...
Enbridge provides update on tunnel project

Latest News

Delta County Board of Commissioners
Contract for Delta County Board of Commissioners interim administrator in the works
Visit Keweenaw has entered into a partnership with the Leave No Trace organization to help...
Visit Keweenaw teams up with Leave No Trace to encourage responsible recreation in the Keweenaw
Tuesday’s menu in Kingsford High School’s Food Class included cheddar biscuits.
Kingsford students learn to cook during food class
Visit Keweenaw and 'Leave No Trace' organization team up
Visit Keweenaw and 'Leave No Trace' organization team up