Finlandia’s Natalie Bartle earns Coast-To-Coast Conference recognition

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Junior Natalie Bartle of Negaunee cleaned up for the Finlandia University women’s basketball team on the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) All-Conference team.

Members of the C2C are Christopher Newport, Finlandia, Mount Mary, Mary Washington, Pratt, Salisbury, UC Santa Cruz and Warren Wilson.

Bartle was named to the All-C2C first team. In addition, she was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year. Bartle has had an impressive first season for the Lions, averaging 21.41 points, 7.14 rebounds, 5.05 assists and 3.86 steals per game while shooting 80.4% from the line.

She has scored in double-figures in 21 games with a current consecutive streak of 13 games and has recorded five double-doubles. Bartle averaged 5.55 defensive rebounds per game.

Bartle was named C2C Player of the Week twice and has broken the school record for steals in a game (13) and season (85) as well as the season mark for field goals made (182). She leads the C2C in assists, scoring and steals and ranks second in free throw percentage.

Nationally, Bartle is ninth in steals per game, 13th in scoring per game and 24th in assists per game.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.