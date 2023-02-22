Feeding America to hold event in Marquette County Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution is scheduled to get underway at 12 p.m. eastern time. For those who will be picking up items, the pantry is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

To see when Feeding America will be coming to an area near you, their schedule can be found here.

