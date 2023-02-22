Feeding America to hold event in Marquette County Wednesday

(PRNewswire)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be in Marquette County on Wednesday.

It will be located at the Berry Events Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University. Food distribution is scheduled to get underway at 12 p.m. eastern time. For those who will be picking up items, the pantry is a drive-thru event, and it is requested that you stay in your vehicle.

To see when Feeding America will be coming to an area near you, their schedule can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Generic photo of ice rescue
2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week

Latest News

Ironwood screen.
Historic Ironwood Theatre highlights newest additions
Higher love gear.
Higher Love celebrates one year of business in Ironwood
Delta County Board of Commissioners
Contract for Delta County Board of Commissioners interim administrator in the works
Visit Keweenaw has entered into a partnership with the Leave No Trace organization to help...
Visit Keweenaw teams up with Leave No Trace to encourage responsible recreation in the Keweenaw