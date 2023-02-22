Federal Court grants AG Nessel request to have Court of Appeals consider sending Line 5 challenge back to state court

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan granted Attorney General Dana Nessel’s application to challenge the non-final court decision that the Line 5 lawsuit should remain in Federal Court.

This is called an interlocutory appeal and is a necessary step in appealing any non-final order from a federal judge to the U.S. court of appeals. The request was granted shortly after the Attorney General filed a petition in the Sixth Circuit arguing that the case belongs in state court.

This case was originally filed in the Michigan Circuit Court for the County of Ingham in 2019. In the case, Nessel seeks an order from the Court to shut down and decommission the Straits pipelines as soon as possible after a reasonable notice period to allow orderly adjustments by affected parties.

After Enbridge successfully moved a related 2020 lawsuit filed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to federal court from state court, Enbridge removed Nessel’s case as well. However, Nessel said the deadline to file such a request had expired nearly two years before Enbridge moved the case from state to federal court.

The Attorney General filed a motion to remand her lawsuit back to state court, arguing that the removal was untimely, and the federal court lacked jurisdiction. In August 2022, the district court denied that motion to remand, and in response the Attorney General filed a motion with the district court asking the court to certify the decision for interlocutory appeal. The matter was pending for 5 months.

On Feb. 17, the Attorney General filed a petition for a writ of mandamus in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that the district court made clear legal errors and abused its discretion. She asked the court of appeals to send the case back to state court.

The federal trial court granted the Attorney General’s motion to certify the denial, which opens the door to the Attorney General appealing this matter to the federal court of appeals. The Attorney General believes that the federal trial court clearly erred when it refused to send the case back to state court. The order allows her to ask the federal court of appeals to step in and right this wrong.

“This pipeline poses a grave threat to Michigan and to our Great Lakes,” said Nessel. “Enbridge initially agreed that this case belonged in state court and waited two years to move it to federal court. I am grateful that the district court has now recognized that an appeal is appropriate, and I look forward to raising these important issues in the Sixth Circuit.”

Previously, twenty-eight entities – including 16 states, the District of Columbia, four Native American tribes, six environmental organizations, and the Great Lakes Business Network – submitted friend of the court briefs in support of Nessel’s motion to remand in State of Michigan, et al v Enbridge Energy, et al. The briefs support the State’s right to enforce its own laws in its own courts.

As a result of the Court’s decision, the Attorney General will file an application for leave to immediately appeal the August 2022 decision denying remand.

Enbridge, however, said it is confident that Judge Neff’s August 2022 decision is correct.

“She (Judge Neff) said the Attorney General’s case properly belongs in federal court, and the AG ‘desires a race to judgment and a collision course between the state and federal forum’ and to ‘perpetuate a forum battle’,” said Ryan Duffy, corporate communications and media relations representative for Enbridge. “The Judge found that ‘policy considerations as judicial economy, fairness, convenience, equitable administration, and consistent results as counseling for keeping this case in federal court’.”

Enbridge said the AG “seeks to undermine these considerations and promote gamesmanship and forum shopping, while ignoring the substantial federal issues that are properly decided in federal court and not state court.”

Duffy explained that in the meantime, Judge Neff has stayed the AG’s case pending the appeal and “thus it will sit dormant until the appeal is decided.”

According to Enbridge, this stay order does not affect the Enbridge v. Whitmer case, in which Enbridge’s summary judgment motion and the Governor’s motion to dismiss remain pending before Judge Neff.

Enbridge said it remains focused on building the Great Lakes Tunnel, which will make a safe pipeline safer, assure long term energy security and reliability, and support Michigan jobs and the economy.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.