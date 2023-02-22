Dorothy Paad shares children’s book and message of inclusion with Niagara students

NIAGARA, Wis. (WLUC) - Teaching children about people with disabilities can encourage diversity and inclusion. Students at Niagara Public Schools heard the lesson Wednesday from a guest speaker.

Dorothy Paad was born with Cerebral Palsy in Washington. Paad has been in a wheelchair since she was five-years-old. Now, she has published two children’s books about her life and currently lives in Marquette.

“When I was a child, there were no characters in books that looked like me, that had a disability. I want children to see that, to see all children,” Paad said.

The children’s author spoke about her book and her life to more than 400 students today at Niagara Public Schools. Paad shared that she always dreamed about becoming a teacher. Her dream came true as an instructional coach at NMU’s School of Education.

“My school experiences were not always pleasant. It is a wonderful thing to be able to share my story with future educators,” Paad said.

The Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program accompanied Paad Wednesday. The program’s goal is to teach those with disabilities how to ski. Paad has taken lessons with Moving Mountains since 2016.

Her second book is called “Dorothy is Moving Mountains” and it is about learning to ski on pine mountain. The children’s author hopes the stories in her book teach children to believe in their own abilities.

“Children with disabilities can be inspired because now they can see me and how I grew up and overcame adversity to become who I am,” Paad said. “Also, children who do not have disabilities can see me and learn how to be a good friend and how to help others.”

Paad still has three more books in the works.

“How I am now an instructional coach at NMU, that will be my third book. My fourth book is going to be more about my childhood,” Paad said.

Paad is still writing book number five. Books are available for purchase online here.

