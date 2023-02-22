Delta County prepares for winter storm

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta County roads will soon be filled with snow and the county is already preparing.

Law enforcement’s biggest tip to stay safe is to avoid going out unless you must leave.

“In the event that you have to be out, with limited visibility and slippery roads, we ask that people take time into consideration. Leave earlier and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Just because the speed limit says 55 [mph] doesn’t mean we can always go 55,” said Lt. Eric LaFave with Escanaba Public Safety.

Escanaba Public Safety is preparing all equipment so first responders are ready for emergency calls.

“We always make sure that our rescue truck, which has our jaws of life equipment, we always make sure that equipment is ready and prepared because accidents always happen with snowstorms,” said LaFave.

With more than 20 plow drivers across the county, the Delta County Road Commission is also getting their vehicles ready for the storm.

“The guys are cleaning their windshields, the mirrors and making sure everything is loaded up and ready for battle,” said Dean Forslund, the superintendent of the Delta County Road Commission.

The road commission has crews on the clock 24 hours a day.

“Especially for a well-advertised storm like this, we’ll be out there all night and then the day crew will take over early in the morning and we’ll keep going all day. By the looks of it, we’ll be back, the night crew will be starting Thursday night,” said Forslund.

The road commission plows the main highways first; US-2, US-41 and M-35. Then crews move on to other well-traveled roads and eventually the smaller roads.

They ask for your patience as they work to make all roads as safe as they can.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.