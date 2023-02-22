Contract for Delta County Board of Commissioners interim administrator in the works

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted to table the decision to approve the contract for its new interim administrator Tuesday evening.

The contract for Ashleigh Young will wait to be approved until Wednesday, March 1 in order to continue negotiations.

Young replaced Emily DeSalvo, who was fired in a 3-2 vote earlier this month after sharing concerns over the removal of the board’s ethics committee.

Commissioner Steven Viau said he wants to ensure a fair negotiation.

“The double duty and double pay and not having a lot of increase in productivity because you’re learning--I don’t know what your experience is in managing groups of people,” Viau said. “I think you’re going to be good at it, but how much experience you have is important.”

During its meeting, the board also voted to appoint Young as the member representative for the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority.

