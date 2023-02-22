Cold water immersion: the benefits and the increase in popularity

From cardiovascular health to mental toughness, the Wim Hof method activates your body’s natural healing process
It's important to practice cold water immersion safely, training slowly and building up to a full immersion
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The popularity of cold water immersion has been increasing across the country and right here in Upper Michigan.

You may have seen groups of people running in to Lake Superior this winter in swimsuits and winter hats. They spend several minutes in the water sitting still, breathing, training their minds and bodies.

It’s a fascinating practice drawing more than just thrill seekers. It’s an ancient practice known for activating the natural healing process.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson spoke with Tim Mann to learn more about the Wim Hof method and also with a cold water dipper about why she takes the plunge.

Mann is also offering workshops and the training to practice cold water immersion safely - learn more here

