CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

