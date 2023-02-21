Valyant AI CEO speaks to Marquette Economic Club

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Economic Club had a speaker today.

Rob Carpenter, CEO and founder of Valyant AI and NMU Alumni visited the Ramada Inn to speak to the club, more specifically about the current state of conversational artificial intelligence.

Carpenter said he hopes listeners will understand the benefits and detriments of artificial intelligence.

“What I’m hoping listeners get out of this is a more nuanced understanding of where artificial intelligence is at today,” Carpenter said. “And hopefully they find ways it can benefit their businesses, help them to be more efficient, or performative, find new opportunities for growth and ultimately make their lives a little bit easier.”

Click here to learn about more events like this happening at the Marquette Economic Club.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.