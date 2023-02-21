Superior Central High School’s Agriculture and Forestry class awarded grant

EBEN JUNCTION, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Central High School’s Agriculture and Forestry class has been awarded a $5,000 grant to bring more fresh produce into the cafeteria.

After receiving the grant from the LIFT-UP Project, the class hopes to expand their initial supply of grow beds.

Agriculture and Forestry teacher Tim Bliss said the project is about bringing fresh produce into schools.

“[LIFT-UP] Locally Integrated Foods Teams of the U.P. so that’s what we’re always trying to do,” Bliss said. “Whatever local greens we can get or local produce, whether we grow it or an area farm, we’re trying to get that into our cafeteria.”

The grant was facilitated through Michigan State University and the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Industry. Bliss said the money will allow them to add heat to their hoop house and more grow beds.

Bliss said the class wants to boost the amount of produce they provide the school.

“We’re hoping to grow 100% of all the potatoes that the schools needs for next year,” Bliss said. “We’re looking to hire a student to tend some of this produce throughout the summertime.”

Sophomore Nikolas Pasco said the project has provided a valuable learning experience.

“I’ve learned a lot of stuff in the agriculture industry,” Pasco said. “As well as produce in general, a lot of the stuff in the cafeteria, how the school system works.” Sophomore Roy Pierce said the project allows him to give back to the school.

“I just genuinely enjoy the thought of going out growing fresh produce,” Pierce said. “Helping the school out, stuff like that, it’s a very nice thing to do.”

Bliss also said he hopes programs like this spread to other school systems.

