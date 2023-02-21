A snowy pattern continues

snow
snow(wluc)
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A clipper system is moving out of the area. Behind it, lake effect snow showers develop along the northwest wind belts. An additional 1-3″ is likely within these bands. The pattern stays active this week with another system. It develops in Colorado tomorrow and lifts through the Lower Peninsula by Friday. Snow associated with this system moves in tomorrow night and stays widespread on Thursday. Roads will be slippery and visibility will be reduced at times by blowing snow. Preliminary snow amounts will range 7-12″ with this system. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Lake effect snow across the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20 east

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light snow showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
snow
ACTIVE WEEK: Widespread snow returns this afternoon
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week

Latest News

snow
ACTIVE WEEK: Widespread snow returns this afternoon
snow
ACTIVE WEEK: Clipper system brings widespread snow today
Sporadic snow chances throughout this week
Sporadic snow chances throughout this week
High chances of snow showers in the forecast for Monday and Thursday
Sporadic snow chances throughout this week