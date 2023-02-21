A snowy pattern continues

A clipper system is moving out of the area. Behind it, lake effect snow showers develop along the northwest wind belts. An additional 1-3″ is likely within these bands. The pattern stays active this week with another system. It develops in Colorado tomorrow and lifts through the Lower Peninsula by Friday. Snow associated with this system moves in tomorrow night and stays widespread on Thursday. Roads will be slippery and visibility will be reduced at times by blowing snow. Preliminary snow amounts will range 7-12″ with this system. Stay tuned for changes!

Today: Lake effect snow across the north

>Highs: Upper 20s

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers and cooler

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20 east

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light snow showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow

>Highs: Upper 20s

