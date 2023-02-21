Registration opens for Innovate Marquette SmartZone’s annual Women in Entrepreneurship event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is open for Innovate Marquette SmartZones annual Women in Entrepreneurship event.

Women in Entrepreneurship was created to inspire, empower, and celebrate women in entrepreneurship and technology. It is free and open to the public. Attendees can expect networking, a cash flow panel presentation, and a Q&A.

Organizers say the event will help female entrepreneurs overcome some of the challenges they face in the industry.

“Sadly, there are still some challenges female entrepreneurs face in the industry,” said Kristin Tanner, Innovate Marquette SmartZone programs manager. “We’re here to help them overcome those challenges, bring a community of female entrepreneurs together, talk about those challenges, find ways to overcome them, and just let people know what resources exist here in our community.”

Women in Entrepreneurship will kick off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in the Northern Center at NMU. Registration is required. You can RSVP here.

