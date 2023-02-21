Partridge Creek Farm adds new beekeeping apprenticeship

By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Partridge Creek Farm is hoping to create some buzz about a new apprenticeship it’s offering.

Partridge Creek Farm has added a beekeeping apprenticeship to its community events programming. Community events were created to teach people about sustainable food systems through hands-on experience. Partridge Creek Farm stresses the importance of taking care of our pollinators. They said this program is a great way to do it.

“It’s a really important new endeavor,” said May Tsupros, Partridge Creek Farm director of programs and partnerships. “A third of all of our food that we eat is somehow touched by a bee.”

There are only a couple spots left for the beekeeping apprenticeship. For details on how to sign up, contact Partridge Creek Farm.

