No injuries reported in Ironwood gas station fire

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ironwood Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at the Krist Oil gas station in Ironwood early Tuesday morning.

On February 21, 2023, at 5:55 a.m. the Ironwood Public Safety Department was dispatched to Krist Oil gas station at 137 W. Cloverland Dr. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, officers observed the rear of the building was on fire along with a 500-gallon propane tank and downed power line.

The fire was immediately controlled upon arrival by responding units. Public Safety Officers extinguished the fire along the building and the propane tank.

The fire remains under investigation currently. Ironwood residents may see water discoloration as a result of the extinguished fire.

The City of Ironwood Department of Public Works, Gogebic County S.D., Beacon Ambulance, and Xcel Energy, assisted Ironwood Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.