NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student was killed in a head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County.

NMU President Brock Tessman shared the news in an email to NMU students and staff Tuesday, saying, “I am writing with tremendous sadness and terrible news. We have learned that Carson Needham, a sophomore from Traverse City, died in a car accident.”

According to the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post, MSP troopers responded to a four-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 near mile marker 336 in Wawatan Township around 7:39 p.m. Sunday.

The MSP said a Jeep occupied by two men was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-75. The Jeep crashed into a sedan occupied by 21-year-old Needham of Traverse City and a 20-year-old woman from Oxford. The passenger in Needham’s car was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Jeep, a 78-year-old man from Indiana, was taken to St Ignace Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Jeep was transported to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for life-threatening injuries. He was later stabilized.

Two more vehicles also crashed, bringing the total number of vehicles involved to four. The occupants of the additional two vehicles involved in the subsequent crashes sustained non-life-threating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Tessman said Needham was a communications studies major with a minor in music. He played in the NMU Marching band drumline and was a percussionist in the Jazz Band.

In Tessman’s email, he also included available resources for NMU students and staff to help with the grieving process.

“Coping with this tragedy may be more difficult as we are all still grieving from the events that occurred at Michigan State University,” Tessman wrote. “We remind our campus community that processing the feelings that come from this and any difficult news is critical to being whole and well. Please use the resources available to you to help. Reach out to your fellow students, staff, and faculty, and be there for one another.”

According to Tessman, the resources available include:

Students can receive support from the NMU Counseling Center ( ccs@nmu.edu , 906-227-2980), and Health Advocate (855-384-1800)

Employees can reach out to Human Resources ( hr@nmu.edu , 906-227-2330) or the Employee Assistance Program

The Dean of Students Office can assist with issues you may have with courses

Additional resources for all are listed on the NMU wellbeing website

“Our hearts are with Carson’s family, loved ones, and friends, who are now navigating unimaginable loss,” Tessman said. “We will get through this together.”

Tessman said NMU plans to honor Needham by lowering the NMU flag at a later date.

