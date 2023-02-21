MSP host UP Teenage Defensive Driving training

A 5-hour program that teaches your teen skid control, controlled braking and more
By Pavlina Osta
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Every parent wants their child to be safe on the road. Troopers at the Michigan State Police are helping teach teens skills they need to be masters of the road.

MSP Lieutenant Mark Gianunzio, and Sergeant Partick Janisse join Pavlina Osta in the studio to discuss their new program.

Teenage Defensive Driving is a 5-hour program aimed at teenagers ages 16-19 years old. The program includes 4 hours of hands-on training and 1 hour of online instruction.

The class size is limited to 16 students to allow for 2 students to work with 1 instructor.

The class covers practical exercises including:

  • Defensive driving
  • Skid control
  • Serpentine
  • Controlled braking
  • Evasive maneuvering
  • Confined area maneuvering
  • Off-road recovery (emergency)

The Michigan State Police will provide patrol vehicles for all driving exercises.

The program is from Jun 28-30, 2023 from 8:00 AM to 12 PM or 1 PM to 5 PM

They ask students to arrive promptly 15 minutes prior to class.

When the classes are full, your teen will be added to the waiting list.

It costs $75 to join.

Students must be fully licensed GDL Level 2 drivers.

Students should dress appropriately for a professional experience, tennis shoes, and fitted jeans are acceptable.

Any questions or further information regarding the course can be directed to the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post at 906-428-4412.

