Michigan Tech University kicks off National Engineers Week with Foundry in a Box event

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, Michigan Tech University (MTU) is celebrating National Engineers Week, also known as ‘Eweek’.

It is organized every year by Tau Beta Pi, the Engineering Honor Society’s MTU chapter.

“National Engineers Week is meant to celebrate engineering,” said MTU Tau Beta Pi Michigan Beta Vice President Lyrie Kyrie Le Mahieu. “Every year there is a theme, so this year the theme is actually ‘Creating the Future’, so it’s meant to celebrate how innovative solutions from engineers will mold future generations.”

Among the activities to start the week was the Foundry in a Box event put on by MTU’s Materials United group.

The event allows participants to cast molds made of tin.

An event from celebrations past, Mahieu worked with the group to bring it back.

“I heard about this when I was looking at events from past semesters,” continued Mahieu. “I saw that we had worked with Materials United before to put on the Foundry in a Box event, and it had got a lot of good engagement from students.”

After melting down the tin, students have the choice between two different types of molds.

“We use pre-made silicon molds, as well as using some sand molds to be able to cast, you know, little tokens that they can take home and they can think about as their first experience to casting,” said Foundry in a Box Event Instructor Ethan Chang.

Chang hopes this experience makes participants think about how this type of engineering applies to their own lives.

“For example, their cast-iron frying pan,” added Chang. “That’s also made using a very similar process to what they just did today.”

MTU has plenty of other events in store for this week, put on by various student organizations. This includes demonstrations with the MTU Mind Trekkers on Tuesday and a Tau Beta Pi alumni panel on Friday.

For the locations and times of these events, plus additional information, check out the full list of events by clicking here.

