Michigan Democrats introduces gun violence prevention bills

Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol building(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan House Democrats joined their Senate colleagues in the introduction of legislation to encourage gun safety and help prevent acts of violence like the shooting that took place last week at Michigan State University, legislative leaders announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, the bills introduced in the House parallel those that Senate Democrats put forward last week.

The 11 bills fall into three main categories: requiring universal background checks to close the private sale loophole; creating secure storage laws to keep legal firearms out of the hands of children and teens; and establishing extreme risk protection orders, also known as “red flag laws,” which allow the courts to temporarily remove firearms from those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5...
Enbridge provides update on tunnel project

Latest News

Winter weather alerts take effect Wednesday evening -- incoming storm capable of producing a...
Light to moderate snow before heavier round later Wednesday
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson names new president
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
Generic photo of ice rescue
2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay