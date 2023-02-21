Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson names new president

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Clinic Health System is proud to announce that Amanda Shelast has accepted the role of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson (MMC-D) president.

According to a press release from the Health System, Shelast accepted the permanent position after serving as the interim president during the permanent president search and interview process.

Kathy Bressler, Marshfield Clinic Health System (MCHS) chief operating officer, shared, “her success in leadership roles and understanding of the numerous elements required to run a hospital and clinic efficiently puts her in a strong position for success in the president role.”

In her role, Shelast will direct and administer the internal operational activities following policies, goals, and best practices ensuring the delivery of compassionate, high-quality, cost-effective integrated health care. She will promote vision and strategic direction to increase organizational stability and stewardship while also focusing on cultivating and maintaining the positive internal and external relationships critical to the region’s success.

Amanda earned both Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees from Central Michigan University and is the president of the National Association of Rural Health Clinics. She is board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), a professional society dedicated to promoting the highest educational and leadership performance standards.

“I am honored to be named president of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. Over the past two and half years, I have worked alongside the Dickinson team and have learned a lot about the culture and the immense pride the Dickinson staff takes in caring for the people in our community. I look forward to strategic growth in our market and increasing the Marshfield presence in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As president, I will work hard to continue to advance our patient-focused initiatives and successfully lead MMC-D into the future,” said Amanda Shelast.

