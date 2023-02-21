Marquette Farmers Market now accepting applications for 2023 season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Applications are now being accepted for this year’s Farmer’s Market season in Marquette.

The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market (DMFM) is looking for farmers, growers, food producers, artisans, musicians, and local community organizations to take part. With flexible commitment options for full-time, part-time, and drop-in vendors, there is a wide array of opportunities for prospective vendors. While there is no official deadline for applications, it is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications can be found online.

This year will offer three different markets:

-Saturday Morning Market, May 20-November 18, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Wednesday Evening Market, June 21-August 30, 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-Holiday Market, Saturdays, December 2-16, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in applying can pick and choose which dates they would like to be considered for, and do not need to commit to every date in a market season. Daily rates range from $25-35. Flexible commitment options include:

· Full-Time Vendors: Typically reserved for legacy vendors, Full-Time Vendors commit to every market for a specific season. Benefits include reduced weekly fees and a dedicated booth for the season duration.

· Part-Time Vendors: Vendors who have a seasonal product, or limited inventory supply are ideal Part-Time Vendors. Benefits included reduced weekly fees and pre-scheduled dates based on the vendor’s availability.

· Drop-In Vendors: New businesses, first-timers, visiting artists, or someone testing an idea make a great Drop-In Vendor. We will ask for your availability and notify you shall any openings arise.

For full details about who is eligible to participate and what products can be sold, please refer to the Market Policies on the market’s website.

