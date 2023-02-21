Marquette County Board of Commissioners support Dark Store Legislation

Marquette Board of Commissioners
By Terese Ledy
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners stated their support for the Dark Store Legislation.

Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District) put forward the ‘Dark Store’ bill, which would close the tax loophole for big box stores. This loophole essentially allows big box stores to be taxed as if they were an empty building.

Marquette County Commission Chair Gerry Corkin said the tax loophole does not make sense for the area.

“They’d compare them to buildings that weren’t successful, that were empty,” said Corkin. “That’s where they get the name ‘Dark Store.’ The comparisons in how they were taxed were not realistic in the opinion of local units of government.”

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners express their hope that the other local governments of the Upper Peninsula will pass this bill as well.

