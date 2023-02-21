MARESA holds meeting to discuss youth wellness

Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting
Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit discussed youth wellness Tuesday.

Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) held a Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting. The group works to improve mental, physical, social, emotional, and behavioral health in youth.

The task force meets every 90 days to discuss how to help youth in the community. Members then make a 90-day plan to execute their ideas. The task force is made up of organizations and community members such as educators, law enforcement, and healthcare providers.

Organizers say the event is about preventing mental health crises for young people.

“As we see the mental health needs increase across our nation, we need to put more focus on how to prevent mental health crises and also to intervene,” said Jennifer Krzewina, MARESA director of mental health services.

To join the next Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting, click here.

