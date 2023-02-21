Little Agate consignment stores opens in new Marquette location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette consignment store has opened in a new location.

Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.

Little Agate Owner Leah Blanchard says the move brought the store closer to the heart of Marquette.

“Being in the Westwood Mall was great,” said Leah Blanchard, Little Agate owner, “but being on Third Street really brings us closer to a lot more of the action and a lot closer to the customers and the families in Marquette who want to shop here.”

Little Agate is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.