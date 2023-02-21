Light to moderate snow before heavier round later Wednesday

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Tonight: Lingering lake effect snow east, then new round of snowfall spreading west to east overnight; northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, with moderate to heavy snow south by afternoon then spreading overnight; blustery

>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20 east

Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy

>Highs: Low teens

Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low teens

Saturday: Light to moderate showers and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north

>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s

Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south

>Highs: Upper 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow

>Highs: 20s

