Light to moderate snow before heavier round later Wednesday
Winter weather alerts take effect Wednesday evening -- incoming storm capable of producing a foot of snowfall or more through Thursday night.
Tonight: Lingering lake effect snow east, then new round of snowfall spreading west to east overnight; northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)
Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, with moderate to heavy snow south by afternoon then spreading overnight; blustery
>Highs: Upper teens west, low 20 east
Thursday: Widespread moderate to heavy snow and windy
>Highs: Low teens
Friday: Lingering snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low teens
Saturday: Light to moderate showers and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid 20s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow north
>Highs: Upper teens to low 20s
Monday: Widespread wet snow and mix south
>Highs: Upper 30
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate lake effect snow
>Highs: 20s
