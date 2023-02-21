Kingsford students learn to cook during food class

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday’s menu in Kingsford High School’s Food Class included cheddar biscuits. Students made them from scratch in small groups. Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Kelsey Newman said the class goes beyond just cooking.

“They learn all different stuff,” Newman said. “They learn knife skills, kitchen safety, all kinds of things to start them off. We teach them all different types of culinary skills that they can take into a profession if they find it interesting, or to use in their own home life when they graduate high school.”

Newman said some students have never touched an oven before, while others may bring prior experience to class.

“My grandma was a really good cook,” said Alyssa Larson, Kingsford High School sophomore. “She taught me different things that I’ve also learned here.”

Larson said her favorite recipe in class so far has been the cheddar biscuits, as making them from scratch creates unique challenges.

“One thing that I found really beneficial was learning how to dice things,” said Kailey Sundquist, Kingsford High School sophomore. “So, making things small and using different techniques.”

Newman’s class is an optional elective for students. She currently teaches two sections, but an increase in demand may open a third.

“It is really awesome to see how proud students are of the work they complete,” Newman said.

Newman said the best part of the class is that students are able to eat the foods they make, or take it with them to lunch.

