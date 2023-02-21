Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

“The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the site’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
snow
ACTIVE WEEK: Widespread snow returns this afternoon

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy...
United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula