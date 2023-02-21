Impress your guests with a homemade apple tarte tartin

Upper Michigan Today celebrates Mardi Gras with the help of A La Jess
Jessica Lampinen and Scott Sampeer join Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Jessica Lampinen and Scott Sampeer join Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Fat Tuesday and Upper Michigan Today celebrates with the help of Jessica Lampinen of A La Jess.

But first, Scott Sampeer joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share Mardi Gras stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today celebrates Mardi Gras.

Now, back to sweet treats.

A La Jess shows you how to make an apple tarte tartin with salted caramel bourbon. It looks impressive but is simple enough that anyone can make it.

Lampinen starts by showing you how to make salted caramel bourbon while Tia Trudgeon mixes up a classic hurricane drink.

The salted caramel bourbon calls for:

1 C. LIGHT BROWN SUGAR

4 TBSP. SALTED BUTTER

1/4 TSP. KOSHER SALT

1/2 C. HEAVY CREAM

1 TSP. VANILLA EXTRACT

3 TBSP. BOURBON

Mix all ingredients, leaving out vanilla and bourbon, over medium heat. Let simmer, remove from heat, then add vanilla and bourbon. Serve right away or refrigerate for up to a week.

How to make a classic hurricane drink plus salted caramel bourbon for an apple tarte tartin.

To assemble the apple tarte tartin:

3/4 C. BOURBON SALTED CARAMEL

3-4 GOLDEN DELICIOUS APPLES, WEDGED

1 SHEET PUFF PASTRY

Preheat oven to 375F and bake for about 35 minutes.

How to make an apple tarte tartin by A La Jess.

Jessica Lampinen is a private chef and caterer. You can contact her for services by emailing jessicalampinen@yahoo.com or calling (218) 974-1070.

How to contact A La Jess for catering services.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

