Gwinn Area Community Schools approves new sex ed materials

Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education
Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education held a public hearing Monday.

This is the second hearing the Board held to review new sexual education material. The material is a series of videos on HIV/AIDS. Supporters of the new material say the old material is almost 20 years out of date. They say students deserve the best and most accurate information in school. Those opposed to the new material questioned whether the information is relevant and age-appropriate.

Gwinn Area Community Schools’ superintendent, Brandon Bruce, says the videos were already vetted by the Sexual Education Advisory Committee.

“All of this information went through our Sex Ed Advisory Committee,” said Bruce. “They’ve had an opportunity to discuss and vet the videos that were available and then made their recommendation on what they would like to add to the curriculum and that was shared then to the Board.”

After the hearing was a regular meeting of the Gwinn Area Community Schools Board of Education where the Board unanimously approved the new material.

