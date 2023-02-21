Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Iron Mountain police officer is suing the department, its leadership, and the city of Iron Mountain for sexual harassment and discrimination.

Former IMPD officer Teresa Williams filed suit on Feb. 13, in the U.S. District Court for the for the Western District of Michigan, her attorney Jack Schultz said in a press release Tuesday.

The lawsuit is against IMPD Director Ed Mattson, Deputy Director Joseph Dumais, and Sergeant Garth Budek, as well as the department and municipality. It claims she was discriminated against due to her gender, sexually harassed, and ultimately forced to resign after enduring years of harassment and retaliation.

According to Schultz, Williams was the first and only female officer in the history of IMPD.

The suit states her direct supervisor, now Deputy Director Dumais, referred to Williams as a “lawsuit waiting to happen” upon her hire. Williams said she was an outcast her entire time at IMPD. During her employment with the IMPD, Williams said she was groped and sexually harassed by her partner, Budek, and her supervisor, Dumais. Williams reported later learning that Budek and Dumai had a bet as to which one of them would have sex with her first.

In addition to reporting sexual harassment, Williams said she was also held to a different standard of expectations than her male counterparts.

Williams’s attorney said when Williams submitted complaints, her abusers found ways to discipline her. Williams claimed she was targeted and disciplined for actions that her male counterparts routinely did without issue, and that she was met with daily abuse, gaslighting, and discrimination by male supervisors.

Williams said she was forced to resign or face termination after resisting pressure to hide previous incidents of sexual assault and harassment from male co-workers. She then notified leadership she would be contacting an attorney. According to Williams, the Defendant officers have continued the cycle of intimidation through conspiring to selectively prosecute her, her husband, and her minor children.

The suit comes 7 months after Williams resigned from the IMPD on April 21, 2022 following an incident on April 14, during which her husband, Jacob Williams, was pulled over by a Florence County Sheriff’s deputy. The complaint from April states Jacob Williams called Teresa Williams (formerly Teresa Carr), and she arrived at the scene. Jacob was charged with an OWI, while Teresa was charged with obstructing an officer.

Iron Mountain City Manager Jordan Stanchina said as of now, the city has no comment pending litigation.

TV6 has reached out to the Iron Mountain Police Department as well, but has not yet heard back. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

