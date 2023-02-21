Florence County Sheriff’s Department adds second K9

Working alongside Rambo is Rajzi, the newest member of the sheriff’s office.
K9 Rambo now has a new K9 partner at the Florence County Sheriff's Department
K9 Rambo now has a new K9 partner at the Florence County Sheriff's Department(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office now has a second K9 dog. Working alongside Rambo is Rajzi, the newest member of the sheriff’s office. Rambo has worked for the department for the last three years. Rajzi is less than two years old.

The two dogs will work opposite shifts, which deputies say will increase the department’s capabilities.

In 2022, Florence County Drug Investigator TJ Peterson said Rambo was called for drug-sniffing 60 times and found narcotics in 20 instances, which is an increase from previous years. Peterson said he sees an increase in fentanyl and meth arrests. So far in 2023, Peterson said numbers are consistent with last year.

“They do drug work,” said Nathan Krueger, K9 Rajzi’s handler. “They can also do tracking and bite apprehension. They are so beneficial. Especially in an area like this, where there are a lot of woods. If someone goes missing, the dog can come out and help.”

Each K9 costs about $15,000 to care for. The Florence County Sheriff’s Department was able to fundraise the cost of the new K9 across several events.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5...
Enbridge provides update on tunnel project

Latest News

Students made the cheddar biscuits from scratch and baked them during class
Kingsford students learn to cook during food class
Marquette Board of Commissioners
Marquette County Board of Commissioners support Dark Store Legislation
Partridge Creek Farms has added a beekeeping apprenticeship to its community events programming...
Partridge Creek Farm adds new beekeeping apprenticeship
TV6's Caden Meines speaks with a teacher and students at Superior Central School to see how the...
Superior Central Agriculture and Forestry Class awarded grant