Florence County Sheriff’s Department adds second K9

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office now has a second K9 dog. Working alongside Rambo is Rajzi, the newest member of the sheriff’s office. Rambo has worked for the department for the last three years. Rajzi is less than two years old.

The two dogs will work opposite shifts, which deputies say will increase the department’s capabilities.

In 2022, Florence County Drug Investigator TJ Peterson said Rambo was called for drug-sniffing 60 times and found narcotics in 20 instances, which is an increase from previous years. Peterson said he sees an increase in fentanyl and meth arrests. So far in 2023, Peterson said numbers are consistent with last year.

“They do drug work,” said Nathan Krueger, K9 Rajzi’s handler. “They can also do tracking and bite apprehension. They are so beneficial. Especially in an area like this, where there are a lot of woods. If someone goes missing, the dog can come out and help.”

Each K9 costs about $15,000 to care for. The Florence County Sheriff’s Department was able to fundraise the cost of the new K9 across several events.

