Charity hockey game coming this March

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan UP Veterans Hockey Club to play benefit hokey game in Iron Mountain.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023 an Iron Mountain Men’s team and the Michigan UP Veterans Hockey Club (MUPVHC) will face off at the Mountain View Ice Arena.

The puck drops at this charity game at 2 p.m. with free admission for Military veterans while general admission is $5. Silent auctions, a 50/50 raffle, and “chuck-a-puck” events will be held during the game

All proceeds from the event will go to Dickinson Amateur Hockey Association, local first responders and the Oscar G Johnson VA hospital.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.