2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were injured after falling through the ice on the Keweenaw Bay in Baraga County on February 8.

Michigan State Police released information on the incident on February 21, 2023.

According to police, on February 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers from the Calumet Post responded to an icy area on Keweenaw Bay on Lake Superior in Baraga County for a report of two people that had fallen through the ice.

When police arrived, two men were seen in the water 250-300 yards off-shore.

Troopers were able to guide Keweenaw Bay Tribal Officers to their location where the two men were eventually rescued.

Both men were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where they were treated for injuries sustained in this incident.

Michigan State Police say that this is a good reminder to make sure ice is as safe as possible before traveling out on it.

