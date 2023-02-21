2 injured after falling through ice on Keweenaw Bay

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two men were injured after falling through the ice on the Keweenaw Bay in Baraga County on February 8.

Michigan State Police released information on the incident on February 21, 2023.

According to police, on February 8 at approximately 1:30 p.m., troopers from the Calumet Post responded to an icy area on Keweenaw Bay on Lake Superior in Baraga County for a report of two people that had fallen through the ice.

When police arrived, two men were seen in the water 250-300 yards off-shore.

Troopers were able to guide Keweenaw Bay Tribal Officers to their location where the two men were eventually rescued.

Both men were transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where they were treated for injuries sustained in this incident.

Michigan State Police say that this is a good reminder to make sure ice is as safe as possible before traveling out on it.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Gladstone man drowns after side by side goes through ice on Escanaba River
Winter weather hazards expected through Tuesday.
Multiple winter systems impact Upper Michigan this week
The Iron Mountain Police Department (WLUC Photo)
Former officer sues Iron Mountain Police Department, city for sexual harassment
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Canadian Energy company Enbridge’s request for a permit to build a tunnel surrounding Line 5...
Enbridge provides update on tunnel project

Latest News

Youth Wellness Community Task Force meeting
MARESA holds meeting to discuss youth wellness
The produce will go from grow beds to the school's lunchroom.
Superior Central High School’s Agriculture and Forestry class awarded grant
NMU student Carson Needham was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver.
NMU sophomore killed in head-on car crash Sunday in Emmet County
Michigan Tech University kicked of its annual celebration of National Engineers Week with the...
Michigan Tech University kicks off National Engineers Week with Foundry in a Box event