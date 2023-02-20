What is a joke? And other philosophical questions with Comedian Vinny Schultz

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - They say laughter is the best medicine... but what makes something funny?

Comedian Vinny Schultz breaks down what makes a joke a joke, and how he writes his.

But first, stories of the day.

TV6′s General Manager Rick Rhoades joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host to share an update about MSU classes, a new TV6 newscast, and a pet model for hire by Cadbury.

MSU students return to class, TV6 has a successful first weekend early newscast, and Cadbury is looking for a new pet mascot.

Now, back to comedy.

Vinny Schultz says there aren’t many opportunities for stand-up comics in the area, so sometimes you have to make your own opportunities.

Comedian Vinny Schultz talks about breaking into the Marquette stand-up comedy scene.

What makes a stand-up routine funny? Schultz breaks down what makes a joke a joke, and shares insight into his writing process.

Comedian Vinny Schultz talks about his process of writing stand-up comedy.

Schultz knows how difficult it can be as a start-up stand-up comic. If you’re looking to break into stand-up comedy, Schultz says to reach out to him, or other local comedians, through Facebook.

You can see him in action at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

Comedian Vinny Schultz has advice for those looking to break into Marquette's stand-up comedy scene, plus when to see him live in action.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.