What is a joke? And other philosophical questions with Comedian Vinny Schultz

Local comedian talks about breaking into the Marquette stand-up scene on Upper Michigan Today
Comedian Vinny Schultz on Upper Michigan Today episode 230 part 2
Comedian Vinny Schultz on Upper Michigan Today episode 230 part 2
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - They say laughter is the best medicine... but what makes something funny?

Comedian Vinny Schultz breaks down what makes a joke a joke, and how he writes his.

But first, stories of the day.

TV6′s General Manager Rick Rhoades joins Tia Trudgeon as Upper Michigan Today co-host to share an update about MSU classes, a new TV6 newscast, and a pet model for hire by Cadbury.

Now, back to comedy.

Vinny Schultz says there aren’t many opportunities for stand-up comics in the area, so sometimes you have to make your own opportunities.

What makes a stand-up routine funny? Schultz breaks down what makes a joke a joke, and shares insight into his writing process.

Schultz knows how difficult it can be as a start-up stand-up comic. If you’re looking to break into stand-up comedy, Schultz says to reach out to him, or other local comedians, through Facebook.

You can see him in action at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

