US attorney shares focus of new year, spends week meeting with UP law enforcement

Mark Totten says he wants to spend the week learning about what issues safety officials would...
Mark Totten says he wants to spend the week learning about what issues safety officials would like his team to focus on.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Attorney Mark Totten is setting the tone of what his team will focus on in the Upper Peninsula this week.

Totten was sworn in as the United States attorney for Western Michigan in May of last year.

Based in Grand Rapids, his district includes the entire U.P. President Joe Biden nominated Totten to the position.

Totten is spending time in Marquette to understand the issues law enforcement agencies are facing in the area.

“I look forward to being in Marquette and hearing this week about what some of those challenges are, and then also it is important for me to establish relationships so when things really do erupt, something big happens, there is a crisis, I am not meeting people for the first time,” Totten said.

Totten says he has a few areas he wants his team to focus on this year.

“Addressing issues of violent crime, addressing the rise of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics, protecting our democracy is important in the work we do whether that is public corruption or whether that is taking on domestic violent extremism,” Totten said.

Totten says one of the most important relationships for his team in the upper peninsula is with the tribal governments.

“Here in the Upper Peninsula, there are five federally recognized tribes and those are very important partners for us. We have what we call our trust responsibility to prosecute certain cases that come out of the tribes and that is a really important part of our work, especially here in the Upper Peninsula,” Totten said.

Totten says his visit is not limited to law enforcement; he also plans to meet with community organizations including speaking at the Rotary Club of Marquette meeting Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mission Point in Ishpeming.
UPDATE: Mission Point of Ishpeming responds to state report that says director of nursing left through window to avoid staff
Meth Arrest
40 gallons of hazardous waste removed from meth lab in Houghton, 2 arrested
Marty Fittante and the 13 people who helped make the Billerud investment possible.
‘Historic’ investment will bring new machinery to Escanaba paper mill
Fire graphic
No injuries reported in Escanaba Elks Club fire
Polar Roll finish line
906 Adventure Team hosts Polar Roll

Latest News

Gas pump (FILE)
Gas price averages show minimal decrease
Pro snowboarder.
The Jibba Jabba snowboarding competition is finally back
While the group would normally be using retro skis, the previous weeks weather conditions made...
Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club uses vintage equipment during Retro Ski Day event
This skier is one of the many amateurs who were inspired from Saturday night's competition to...
Amateur skiers, snowboarders take to the track during final day of Jibba Jabba