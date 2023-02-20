US attorney shares focus of new year, spends week meeting with UP law enforcement

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.S. Attorney Mark Totten is setting the tone of what his team will focus on in the Upper Peninsula this week.

Totten was sworn in as the United States attorney for Western Michigan in May of last year.

Based in Grand Rapids, his district includes the entire U.P. President Joe Biden nominated Totten to the position.

Totten is spending time in Marquette to understand the issues law enforcement agencies are facing in the area.

“I look forward to being in Marquette and hearing this week about what some of those challenges are, and then also it is important for me to establish relationships so when things really do erupt, something big happens, there is a crisis, I am not meeting people for the first time,” Totten said.

Totten says he has a few areas he wants his team to focus on this year.

“Addressing issues of violent crime, addressing the rise of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics, protecting our democracy is important in the work we do whether that is public corruption or whether that is taking on domestic violent extremism,” Totten said.

Totten says one of the most important relationships for his team in the upper peninsula is with the tribal governments.

“Here in the Upper Peninsula, there are five federally recognized tribes and those are very important partners for us. We have what we call our trust responsibility to prosecute certain cases that come out of the tribes and that is a really important part of our work, especially here in the Upper Peninsula,” Totten said.

Totten says his visit is not limited to law enforcement; he also plans to meet with community organizations including speaking at the Rotary Club of Marquette meeting Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.